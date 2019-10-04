What apartments will $2,800 rent you in Brickell, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1300 Brickell Bay Drive

Listed at $2,750/month, this 851-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive.

The condo has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

South Miami Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at South Miami Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street. It's listed for $2,760/month.

The building has garage parking and a fitness center. The unit also offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

1901 Brickell Ave.

Listed at $2,800/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 1901 Brickell Ave.

Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the condo, expect to find a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1050 Brickell Ave.

Lastly, here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1050 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $2,800/month.

Building amenities include a business center, concierge service, a fitness center and a resident lounge. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

