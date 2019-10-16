What apartments will $2,800 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,850.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

340 S.E. Third St.

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $2,783/month for its 1,129 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Northeast Second Street

Here's a 1,070-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Northeast Second Street that's going for $2,800/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace in the unit. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1 S.E. Third Ave.

Lastly, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1 S.E. Third Ave. It's also listed for $2,800/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

