What apartments will $2,900 rent you in Brickell, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,900/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

500 Brickell Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 500 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,850/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and garage parking. The residence also features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

520 Brickell Key Drive

Next, here's a 1,555-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 520 Brickell Key Drive that's also going for $2,850/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, assigned parking and secured entry. Bark alert: Dogs are welcome.

801 S. Miami Ave.

Then, located at 801 S. Miami Ave. is this 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. It's listed for $2,850/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

999 S.W. First Ave.

Listed at $2,850/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 999 S.W. First Ave.

The building features an elevator, outdoor space and a fitness center. You can also expect to see stainless steel appliances in the condo. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

701 Brickell Key Blvd.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 701 Brickell Key Blvd. It's listed for $2,850/month.

You can expect to see a balcony in the residence. The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and assigned parking. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

