What apartments will $3,500 rent you in Brickell today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,500/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

888 Brickell Key Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 888 Brickell Key Drive. It's listed for $3,450/month for its 1,280 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking, secured entry and a fitness center. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet in the condo. Good news for dog lovers: Pups are welcome.

1300 S. Miami Ave.

Located at 1300 S. Miami Ave., this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is listed for $3,500/month.

In the condo, you'll see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2333 Brickell Ave.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 2333 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $3,500/month.

In the penthouse apartment, the listing promises walk-in closets and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

485 Brickell Ave.

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 485 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $3,500/month.

The building boasts valet parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

