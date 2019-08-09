What will $1,500 rent you in Little Havana, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Havana?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Little Havana is currently hovering around $1,300.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

452 S.W. 10th St.

Listed at $1,450/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 452 S.W. 10th St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

36 N.W. Sixth Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 36 N.W. Sixth Ave. It's listed for $1,475/month for its 620 square feet.

Secured entry, garage parking and a fitness center are listed as building amenities. The condo also comes with in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1800 S.W. Eighth St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1800 S.W. Eighth St. that's going for $1,490/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1943 S.W. Eighth St.

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1943 S.W. Eighth St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and assigned parking. In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1060 N.W. Seventh St.

Also listed at $1,500/month, this 865-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1060 N.W. Seventh St.

The building features garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find a balcony. Animals are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline