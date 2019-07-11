What will $1,600 rent you in Flagami, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Flagami?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Flagami is currently hovering around $1,350.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4709 N.W. Seventh St.

Listed at $1,550/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4709 N.W. Seventh St.

In the apartment, expect to see granite countertops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts a swimming pool and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

5321 N.W. Third St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5321 N.W. Third St. It's listed for $1,590/month.

The building offers assigned parking; the apartment also includes air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1610 N.W. 32nd Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1610 N.W. 32nd Ave. that's going for $1,600/month.

The unit features air conditioning. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space. Bark alert: Dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5077 N.W. Seventh St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 5077 N.W. Seventh St. It's also listed for $1,600/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also features air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.