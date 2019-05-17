What will $1,700 rent you in Coral Way, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,673.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2280 S.W. 32nd Ave., #610

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2280 S.W. 32nd Ave., #610. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2665 S.W. 37th Ave., #913

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2665 S.W. 37th Ave., #913, that's also going for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll get tile floors, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1650 Coral Way

Next, check out this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1650 Coral Way. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood floors and a balcony. The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3500 Coral Way, #1405

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3500 Coral Way, #1405. It's listed for $1,650/month.

The building features a swimming pool, garage parking and a fitness center. Unit amenities include air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3800 Bird Road

Located at 3800 Bird Road, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,613/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

