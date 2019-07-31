What will $1,700 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,958.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

133 N.E. Second Ave.

Listed at $1,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 133 N.E. Second Ave.

Expect to find air conditioning and high ceilings in the unit. The building offers a swimming pool, garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1629 N.E. First Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1629 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $1,670/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

151 S.E. First St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 151 S.E. First St. It's listed for $1,680/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment also has high ceilings, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

104 N.E. Second Ave.

Located at 104 N.E. Second Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,680/month.

The unit offers in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

50 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 50 Biscayne Blvd.

The building boasts a swimming pool, on-site laundry, assigned parking and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

