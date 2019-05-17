What will $1,800 rent you in Coral Way, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,660.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2665 S.W. 37th Ave., #802

Listed at $1,800/month, this 802-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2665 S.W. 37th Ave., #802.

In the apartment, you can expect a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking, on-site management and a swimming pool. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road

Next, there's this studio located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 502 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2400 S.W. Third Ave., #604

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2400 S.W. Third Ave., #604 that's going for $1,750/month.

Inside, you'll get a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. The building boasts storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

1627 S.W. 37th Ave., #1102

Located at 1627 S.W. 37th Ave., #1102, here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,750/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

Listed at $1,725/month, this 566-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

Inside, you can anticipate a granite countertops, tile floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.