What will $1,900 rent you in Coral Way, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,660.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road

Listed at $1,822/month, this 678-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

3603 S.W. Third Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3603 S.W. Third Ave. It's listed for $1,840/month.

The building offers outdoor space and assigned parking. The listing also promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2401 S.W. 31st Ave.

Finally, check out this 1,005-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2401 S.W. 31st Ave. It's listed for $1,850/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, assigned parking and additional storage. In the residence, you'll find quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

