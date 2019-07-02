What will $2,000 rent you in Coral Way, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,660.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2351 Douglas Road

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2351 Douglas Road that's going for $1,950/month.

In the residence, you'll see air conditioning, carpeted floors, granite countertops, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3232 Coral Way

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 3232 Coral Way. It's listed for $1,950/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and assigned parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

Listed at $1,985/month, this 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

A swimming pool is listed as a building amenity. The unit also offers a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and a balcony.

3750 Bird Road

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3750 Bird Road that's going for $1,990/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

