What will $2,500 rent you in Brickell, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,100.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

999 S.W. First Ave.

Listed at $2,440/month, this 819-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 999 S.W. First Ave.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building features outdoor space, a fitness center and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

951 Brickell Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 951 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. In the condo, which comes furnished, the listing promises carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1440 Brickell Bay Drive

Here's a 1,045-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1440 Brickell Bay Drive that's also going for $2,450/month.

The unit has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1450 Brickell Bay Drive

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1450 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,450/month.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. The unit also has air conditioning and a renovated kitchen. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.