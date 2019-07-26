What will $2,800 rent you in Brickell, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

260 S.W. 11th St.

Listed at $2,712/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 260 S.W. 11th St.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a balcony and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Canine companions are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1050 Brickell Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1050 Brickell Ave. that's going for $2,750/month.

In the condo, you'll see stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

South Miami Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at South Miami Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street. It's listed for $2,760/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. In the residence, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

90 S.W. Eighth St.

Located at 90 S.W. Eighth St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's also listed for $2,760/month.

The unit features a dishwasher, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1250 S. Miami Ave.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 1250 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $2,775/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

