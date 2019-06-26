What will $2,800 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,975.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

540 N.E. Sixth St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 540 N.E. Sixth St. It's listed for $2,750/month for its 1,434 square feet.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

230 N.E. Fourth St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 230 N.E. Fourth St. that's going for $2,760/month.

You can expect to see large windows and a deck in the apartment. The building has a residents lounge, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Located at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,800/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony in the condo. The building offers a swimming pool, assigned parking and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

50 Biscayne Blvd.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 50 Biscayne Blvd. It's also listed for $2,800/month.

In the unit, expect to see air conditioning. Building amenities include a fitness center, a business center, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

