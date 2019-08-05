What will $2,900 rent you in Brickell, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,900/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2025 Brickell Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2025 Brickell Ave. that's going for $2,850/month.

The unit comes with a balcony, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

520 Brickell Key Drive

Next, check out this 1,555-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 520 Brickell Key Drive. It's also listed for $2,850/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and a fitness center. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

801 S. Miami Ave.

Then, located at 801 S. Miami Ave., here's a 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,850/month.

You can expect to see hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

701 Brickell Key Blvd.

Next, listed at $2,900/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 701 Brickell Key Blvd.

The building features garage parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. The condo also has air conditioning, quartz countertops and a balcony. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1200 Brickell Bay Drive

Finally, here's a 1,245-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $2,900/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted.

