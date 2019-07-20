What will $3,200 rent you in Downtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,983.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $3,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

253 N.E. Second St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 253 N.E. Second St. that's going for $3,195/month.

The residence features a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome.

888 Biscayne Blvd.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 888 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $3,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

92 S.W. Third St.

Listed at $3,200/month, this two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo is located at 92 S.W. Third St.

Amenities offered in the building include a business center, a fitness center, assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find air conditioning in the condo. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

50 Biscayne Blvd.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 50 Biscayne Blvd. that's going for $3,200/month.

The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a deck in the condo. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

