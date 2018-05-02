12 things you didn't know about Meghan Markle

How much do you know about Meghan Markle, the American actress set to wed Prince Harry on May 19?

Are you familiar with her suitcase-carrying past on "Deal Or No Deal?" Are you aware that Meghan isn't her real first name? Keep on scrolling and we'll fill you in on all the royal dish.

1.) Markle attended Northwestern University, where she double majored in theater and international relations. So, it's safe to say this whole "international" gig won't exactly be new for Markle. She even interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months.

2.) Markle didn’t find her place in the TV world right away. She told Marie Claire magazine that she did a pilot “every single year” before landing the role of Rachel Zane in the USA series “Suits.”

3.) She’s a California girl -- from Los Angeles, to be exact -- and a self-proclaimed total foodie. “I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation,” she said in an interview. “I do think there's some value to really throwing yourself into food and embracing where it comes from.” (And for Markle, that doesn’t just mean ordering ordering fancy takeout). She said she loves to cook and spend time in the kitchen.

4.) Markle is very athletic and loves running and yoga.

5.) Does she look familiar, but you can’t quite place her? Well, for anyone who hasn’t tuned in to her hit show, “Suits,” it’s possible that you might have spotted Markle holding a suitcase as a “Deal Or No Deal” model, years ago. Of course, it's a long shot (that you’d actually remember her from the brief stint!), but hey, we thought we’d throw it out there!

6.) Markle was married previously, to film producer and talent manager Trevor Engelson. The couple were wed for two years, from 2011 to 2013. Although their marriage ended, the divorce didn't appear to be too messy. It was a no-fault divorce, with the pair citing irreconcilable differences, according to published reports.

7.) Markle hung up her hat as a blogger and social media enthusiast -- well, along with retiring from her acting career -- to take on the role of a lifetime: Prince Harry’s better half. But she doesn’t seem disappointed by the move. Markle has been quoted as saying she was lucky to have spent seven successful seasons with her show, “Suits,” and she’s looking forward to all the humanitarian work that lies ahead.

8.) Speaking of Markle's now-defunct blog, the website/lifestyle brand was called The Tig, which was named after Tignanello wine -- a drink she reportedly loves. The blog was a passion project of sorts for Markle, and it gained lots of traction -- and followers -- online, before it was shut down.

9.) Markle once called herself “a firm believer of hand-written notes,” according to a piece she wrote in Elle in 2016. She’s also said to dabble in calligraphy, so that makes sense. Reportedly, she has very good handwriting, as well.

10.) Markle was the most Googled actress of 2016, according to Harper's Bazaar.

11.) Her first name is not really Meghan. It's Rachel. (Although, she was born Rachel Meghan Markle, so it's not as if she chose "Meghan" out of a hat).

12.) Markle has written for Elle about finding her voice as a mixed-race woman. (You should read the piece -- it’s excellent! And for reference, her mother is black and her father is white). But just in case you were wondering if Markle will be the first mixed-race royal, The Washington Post says no. Some historians suspect that Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, who bore the king 15 children, was of African descent.

All photos: Copyright Getty Images

Graham Media Group 2018