Meghan Markle's father tells TMZ he wants to go to wedding

LONDON - Meghan Markle's father changed his mind. Thomas Markle told TMZ Tuesday that he wants to go to his daughter's wedding. He added that his attendance was contingent on his doctor's approval.

TMZ reported Monday that Thomas Markle, 73, suffered a heart attack last week after his daughter, Samantha Markle, arranged for him to pose for photos with a paparazzi.

"Of course, I'd walk her down the aisle," he reportedly said. "This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

The Coleman-Rayner News Picture Agency reportedly took photos of Thomas Markle buying beer and offered him an opportunity to take more flattering photos. Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's paternal half-sister told Good Morning Britain that the photos had been her idea.

"I wanted to see him go" to the wedding," the distant half-sister said. "But clearly the priority should be whether or not it is safe for him to do that."

CNN reported Markle's parents were set to stay at the Cliveden House Hotel.

