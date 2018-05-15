Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars start to arrive in Europe

LONDON - Meghan Markle's former "Suits" cast members are posting on social media from Europe ahead of the wedding May 19.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the Suits, and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, were in London, People reported. Barrett published a photo on Instagram with her son with the Buckingham palace on the background.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on Suits, was posting Instagram photos from Paris and will be making her way to London for the wedding too.

