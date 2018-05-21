Official royal wedding photos released

WINDSOR, England - The Kensington Palace released three new photos Monday morning of the royal wedding. One of the photographs is a black-and-white shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The photographs are by Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion photographer based in New York City.
"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday," he said in the statement issued by the palace.
"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."
