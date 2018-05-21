Official royal wedding photos released

WINDSOR, England - The Kensington Palace released three new photos Monday morning of the royal wedding. One of the photographs is a black-and-white shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The photographs are by Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion photographer based in New York City.

More More Royal Wedding Headlines

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday," he said in the statement issued by the palace.

"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

1 of 20 Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images Royal wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot × 1 of 20 Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland make their way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, accompanied by his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 20 of 20 5 of 20 Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at the start of her wedding to Prince Harry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, gives an address during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 20 of 20 9 of 20 Loading... 10 of 20 Loading... 11 of 20 Loading... 12 of 20 Loading... 20 of 20 13 of 20 Loading... 14 of 20 Loading... 15 of 20 Loading... 16 of 20 Loading... 20 of 20 17 of 20 Loading... 18 of 20 Loading... 19 of 20 Loading... 20 of 20 Loading... 20 of 20 Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty Images Odd Anderson - WPA/Getty Images John Sibley - WPA/Getty Images Yui Mok - WPA/Getty Images AD 1 of 9 Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Royal wedding: Stars attend ceremony × 1 of 9 Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Fans gather within the grounds for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty Images Oprah Winfrey leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Sir Elton John attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images George and Amal Clooney arrive to Windsor Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 9 of 9 5 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive to Windsor Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham arrive to Windsor Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Former Prime Minister John Major and wife Norma arrive to Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images James Corden and his wife Julia Carey arrive to Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018. Hide Caption 9 of 9 9 of 9 Loading... Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Getty Images Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Chris Jackson/Getty Images Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images AD Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.