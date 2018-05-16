Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite Beckhams to their wedding

LONDON - Victoria and David Beckham are among the guests of the Royal wedding Saturday, Page Six reported Wednesday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also invited the Beckhams to their wedding in 2011.

While Markle has worn some Victoria Beckham's designs, she did not design her wedding dress.

"She looked absolutely beautiful in my jumper. I’m sure it will be a really fun wedding," Beckham told the Guardian. "But no, she hasn’t asked me to do the dress."

Other celebrity guests include Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

