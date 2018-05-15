Royal wedding cake baker gets Sicilian lemons

LONDON - Baker Claire Ptak published a photo of some of the Sicilian lemons that she will be using for the lemon elderflower cake that she will baking for the Royal wedding.

Ptak, who owns London's Violet bakery, purchased the lemons from Natoora merchants in London. According to the Kesington Palace, Ptak promised that the cake will "incorporate the bright flavors of spring.

The statement also said the cake will be covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

