The Royal pastry chef: Claire Ptak

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are entrusting a California pastry chef based in east London with their spring-themed wedding cake.
After the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Archbishop marries the couple at St. George's Chapel, the 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle, there will be a reception at St. George's Hall.
Claire Ptak, an apprentice of the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkely, runs the Violet Bakery in London. She will create a lemon and elderflower cake covered with buttercream and adorned with fresh flowers, according to The Kensington Palace.
After the March 20th announcement, the demand for Ptak's Violet Bakery Cookbook spiked. The dozens of recipes in the book include ideas for fruit preserves and cakes made out of whole grain flours and less refined sugars.
Here are photos of some of Ptak's cakes:
