While in London, Meghan Markle's mom quits her job, US Weekly reports

LONDON - Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, resigned from her job at a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, US Weekly reported Tuesday. She is already with her daughter in London.

Ragland, 61, and Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, wed in 1979 and divorced in 1988 when she was six years old. Her dad was a lighting director for a soap opera and her mom was a temp at the studio.

"My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I'm half black and half white. To describe something as being black and white means it is clearly defined," Meghan Markle wrote for Elle in 2016. "Yet when your ethnicity is black and white, the dichotomy is not that clear. In fact, it creates a gray area. Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating."

In 2016, Meghan Markle wrote her mom, who is a social worker with the geriatric community and a yoga instructor, calls her "Flower" and raised her to be a global citizen.

During an interview on the BBC last year, Prince Harry said about Ragland, "Her mum is amazing!"

CNN reported Ragland is staying at the Cliveden House Hotel.

