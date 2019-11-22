Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Day 2019 Part 2
one bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries, divided
juice of 2 oranges
zest of one orange
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup water
1 tablespoon candied ginger, chopped
Place half of the cranberries, orange juice, orange zest, sugars and water in a medium pot. Cook over medium heat until the cranberries are broken down, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the remaining cranberries and cook an additional 10 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool slightly before adding the candied ginger. Serve cold.
