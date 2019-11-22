Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey with Apple Cider Vinegar Brine

12-14 pound turkey, neck and giblets removed, bird rinsed and patted dry

Brine

2 Granny Smith apples, chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup salt

½ cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoons black peppercorns

2 cloves

2 star anise

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig sage

3 sprigs thyme

2 quarts cold water

Add all ingredients except the herbs to 2 quarts (8 cups) water. Bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Add 2 quarts (8 cups) cold water to the mixture. Place the turkey in a clean, fragrance-free, garbage bag, pour in the brine, close bag tightly. Brine your turkey overnight or up to two days.

Prepare the turkey for roasting, remove from brine and rinse. Pat dry. Allow to sit at room temperature for about 45 minutes.

3-4 ounces butter for skin

Kosher salt

finely ground black pepper

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Rub the turkey generously with butter between the skin and meat. Season the skin well with salt and pepper. Place on a roasting rack set over a large roasting pan. Place the turkey in the oven and immediately lower the temperature to 300˚F. Roast until the internal temperature reaches 165˚F in the d eepest part of the thigh (not touching the bone) and the juices run clear. The temperature will continue to rise after the turkey is removed from the oven so you’ll want to remove the turkey around 158-160˚F and allow it to rest and continue cooking. It should take between 3-4 hours for a 14-16 pound turkey.