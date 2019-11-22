Turkey Dressing / Stuffing

1 loaf country bread, ripped into small pieces with crust, dried in oven (yielded about 12 cups bread)

1 pound mild Italian sausage, remove casings

1 cup yellow onion, diced small

1 cup fennel, diced small

1 cup celery, diced small

24 ounces chicken broth or turkey broth

1 egg

1 teaspoon finely chopped sage

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

½ teaspoon finely chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon thyme

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 325˚F.

Brown the sausage in a large sauté pan breaking it up into pieces. Add the onions, fennel and celery, cook for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a very large bowl, allow to cool for 1-2 minutes. Add the bread and herbs (dividing all ingredients evenly as you add them if using two bowls), toss to combine.

Season the mixture well with salt and pepper. Toss with the egg, then add the broth. Transfer to a large baking dish. You can grease the pan with spray oil if desired but it isn’t necessary. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until set and deeply-golden brown on top.