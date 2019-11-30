Coquilles St. Jacques

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced thin

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons vermouth

1 tablespoon minced parsley

½ tablespoon minced tarragon

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 bottle (8 ounces) clam broth ¼ fennel bulb, sliced thin

1 garlic clove, smashed

1 shallot, small diced

1 bay leaf

6 large dry-pack scallops

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

To garnish:

Breadcrumbs, toasted in a little olive oil until golden brown

Thinly sliced chives

Sauté the mushrooms in the oil and butter with the minced shallot and garlic until tender and the liquid has been cooked-out. Add the 2 tablespoons vermouth and reduce. Add the herbs, season with salt and pepper. Divide mixture among 4 cleaned scallop shells or shallow gratin dishes.

Meanwhile, bring the clam broth, fennel, smashed garlic clove, remaining shallot, bay leaf and remaining ½ cup of vermouth to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 5-10 minutes. Add the scallops and cook just until almost cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove scallops; place over mushrooms in shells. Bring the poaching liquid to a boil and continue cooking until reduced down to ½ cup. Strain, discarding the vegetables and aromatics.

Add the cream to the reduced cooking liquid and cook until thickened, about 6-8 minutes. Add cheese, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; divide the sauce over scallops. Broil until browned on top, about 3 minutes; garnish each with a little grated cheese, toasted breadcrumbs and sliced chives.