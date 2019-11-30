Croque Madame

country bread or sourdough bread, sliced ½-inch thick

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup milk

1 piece nutmeg

pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

4 slices gruyere cheese

2-3 slices French ham, per sandwich (you can also substitute with Black Forest ham)

1 egg

salt and pepper to taste

olive or butter for frying egg

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large sauté pan, toast both sides of your bread and set aside. In a small pot, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and stir in the flour, cook for 1-2 minutes. Whisk in the mix and cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens and becomes thick and coats the back of a spoon. Grate in a little fresh nutmeg, add a pinch of cayenne and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the parmesan cheese.

Remove from heat.

Place a couple slices of ham and cheese over the bread and spread a layer of béchamel over the top and place on a small cookie sheet. Toast in a broiler until the béchamel is golden.

While the bread is toasting, heat butter/oil in a small cast iron pan or nonstick pan. Add the egg and fry until over medium or your desired doneness. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top the sandwich with the egg and top with a little more grated cheese if desired.