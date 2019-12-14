Brussels Sprout Latkes

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled, grate in food processor, excess liquid rung out in a towel

1 small onion, peeled, grate in food processor, excess liquid rung out in a towel

½ pound Brussels sprouts, shaved thin on a Japanese mandolin

2 eggs

¼ cup matzoh meal

¼ teaspoon baking powder

salt and pepper

oil for frying

schmaltz (chicken fat) or grapeseed oil fry frying

sour cream, to serve

cranberry or lingonberry jam, to serve

Begin heating the schmaltz or oil in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat.

Combine matzoh meal and baking powder, season with salt and pepper. Add eggs, grated and rung out potatoes, onions and Brussels sprouts. Form carefully, transfer to the hot oil and fry for 1-2 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Season with a little salt. Serve with sour cream and your favorite jam.