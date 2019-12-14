Ricotta Zeppole

1 cup flour

2¼ teaspoons baking soda

¼ cup sugar

1 cup ricotta

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, well beaten

powdered sugar, for garnish

vegetable oil for frying

Pour about 2 inches of oil into a 3-quart pot and heat to 375˚F over medium-high heat.

Combine all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add in eggs, vanilla and ricotta and stir to fully incorporate. The consistency will be like a thick batter.

When oil is hot, start frying in small batches of 3 or 4 at a time using about 1 tablespoon of batter for each zeppole. The batter will puff up when dropped in the hot oil.

Fry about 3 minutes or until deeply and evenly browned on all sides, flipping over about half way through. Transfer fried Zeppole to paper towels to absorb excess oil and garnish liberally with powdered sugar. Serve Zeppole warm with your favorite dipping sauce.