Eggnog

Recipe adapted from Delish.com

2 cups milk

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

6 large egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup bourbon and brandy, mixed together

whipped cream, for serving

cinnamon to sprinkle

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla and slowly bring mixture to a low boil.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with sugar until yolks are pale in color. Slowly add hot milk mixture to egg yolks in batches to temper the eggs and whisk until combined.

Return mixture to saucepan and cook over medium heat until nappe (coats the back of a spoon) but does not boil. If using a candy thermometer, mixture should reach 160˚F. Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream and, if using, booze. Refrigerate until chilled.

When ready to serve, garnish with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.