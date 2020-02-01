Ensalada Miraflores
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
1 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup small- diced red onion
1 cup French green beans, blanched, cut in half
1 tablespoon rocotto peppers, minced (or you can use rocotto pepper paste)
½ cup roast pepper or piquillo peppers
1 Haas avocado, diced
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
½ cup finely chopped parsley
dressing as desired, recipe below
salt and pepper
Mix together all ingredients. Dress with as much of the dressing as you like. Season with a pinch of salt.
Miraflores Dressing
1 cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
juice of 1 lemon
pinch salt to taste
Whisk together
