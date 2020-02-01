Ensalada Miraflores

1 cup canned white beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup small- diced red onion

1 cup French green beans, blanched, cut in half

1 tablespoon rocotto peppers, minced (or you can use rocotto pepper paste)

½ cup roast pepper or piquillo peppers

1 Haas avocado, diced

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup finely chopped parsley

dressing as desired, recipe below

salt and pepper

Mix together all ingredients. Dress with as much of the dressing as you like. Season with a pinch of salt.

Miraflores Dressing

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

juice of 1 lemon

pinch salt to taste

Whisk together