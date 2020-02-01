Snapper Escabeche

1 (1-1½ pound) snapper, cleaned, bones and scales remove, head and tail still intact

1 tablespoon pickled ginger

For breading and frying:

4 cups buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup AP flour

1 cup cornstarch

oil, or frying

Stuff the inside of the snapper with ginger. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg. Combine the flour and cornstarch. Dip fish in the buttermilk/egg milk then dredge in the flour/cornstarch mixture. Fry in 350˚F oil until golden and cooked through; about 8-10 minutes, depending on the weight of the fish

For serving:

½ avocado, sliced

1 cup Escabeche

chopped cilantro, for garnish

Escabeche Batch Recipe:

2 tablespoons red onion julienne

1 red pepper, stemmed, seeded, julienne

1 yellow pepper, stemmed, seeded, julienne

2 carrots, peeled, julienne

3 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1 jalapeno, seeded, julienne fine

½ cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon tabasco

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 tablespoons butter

1 lime cut in quarters

Cook all the vegetables and aromatics in the oil over medium heat until soft. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for about 8 minutes.

Taste for seasoning.