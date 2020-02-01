Snapper Escabeche
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
1 (1-1½ pound) snapper, cleaned, bones and scales remove, head and tail still intact
1 tablespoon pickled ginger
For breading and frying:
4 cups buttermilk
1 egg
1 cup AP flour
1 cup cornstarch
oil, or frying
Stuff the inside of the snapper with ginger. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg. Combine the flour and cornstarch. Dip fish in the buttermilk/egg milk then dredge in the flour/cornstarch mixture. Fry in 350˚F oil until golden and cooked through; about 8-10 minutes, depending on the weight of the fish
For serving:
½ avocado, sliced
1 cup Escabeche
chopped cilantro, for garnish
Escabeche Batch Recipe:
2 tablespoons red onion julienne
1 red pepper, stemmed, seeded, julienne
1 yellow pepper, stemmed, seeded, julienne
2 carrots, peeled, julienne
3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
1 jalapeno, seeded, julienne fine
½ cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
¼ teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf
¼ teaspoon tabasco
1 tablespoon ketchup
2 tablespoons butter
1 lime cut in quarters
Cook all the vegetables and aromatics in the oil over medium heat until soft. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for about 8 minutes.
Taste for seasoning.
