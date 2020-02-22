Shrimp Etouffée

2 tablespoons blended oil

1 pound 16/20 shrimp (peeled and deveined, save the shells for broth)

4 tablespoons flour

1 cup yellow onion, minced

1 celery stalk, minced

1 bay leaf

2 garlic cloves, minced

pinch of ground all spice

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme leaves

1 teaspoon creole seasoning

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ cup canned diced tomatoes

shot of tabasco

2 cups shellfish broth (recipe below)

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

4 scallions, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

Rice, cooked according to package instructions for serving

Heat the blended oil in a Dutch oven. Sauté the shrimp for 1-2 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add the flour and cook, stirring for 2-3 minutes. Add the onion, celery, bay leaf and garlic, stirring for a few minutes until soft. Add the spices, shrimp broth and thyme. When nice and thick add the shrimp back in. Top with the the parsley, scallions and butter. Serve over rice.

Shellfish broth

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

1 small carrot, diced

1 shallot, sliced thin

reserved shrimp shells from above

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ cup white wine

2 cups clam broth (bottled or jarred)

2 cups chicken stock

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the carrot and shallot, sauté until soft but no color, about 3-4 minutes. Add the shrimp shells and sauté until pink. Add the tomato paste and cook down for 2-3 minutes. Add the white wine, allow to reduce almost all of the way down. Add the clam broth and chicken stock and simmer over low heat for 45-60 minutes. Strain the broth. Discard the shells and vegetables.