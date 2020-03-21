Lamb-burgers
The Rites And Wrongs Of Spring
1 pound ground lamb
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine
1 egg
¼ cup breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon minced garlic
dash of Worcestershire
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients, season with salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 2 or 3 patties, depending on how large you would like your burger. Cook on the grill or a cast iron grill pan until desired doneness.
For serving the burger:
Tzatziki (recipe below)
2 sliced red onions, grilled
2 tablespoons picked dill
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
2 brioche buns
Toast both sides of the buns and grill your red onion. Serve tzatziki on both sides of your bun(s). Place a patty down on the bottom, top with red onion, dill and feta cheese.
Tzatziki
2 cups full-fat plain Greek yogurt
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
2 English cucumbers, seeded and grated, excess liquid squeezed out (leaving about 1 cup of cucumber)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
1–2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
Mix together all ingredients until well combined. Taste for lemon juice and seasoning, adjust if necessary.
