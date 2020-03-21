Lamb-burgers

1 pound ground lamb

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine

1 egg

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon minced garlic

dash of Worcestershire

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients, season with salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 2 or 3 patties, depending on how large you would like your burger. Cook on the grill or a cast iron grill pan until desired doneness.

For serving the burger:

Tzatziki (recipe below)

2 sliced red onions, grilled

2 tablespoons picked dill

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 brioche buns

Toast both sides of the buns and grill your red onion. Serve tzatziki on both sides of your bun(s). Place a patty down on the bottom, top with red onion, dill and feta cheese.

Tzatziki

2 cups full-fat plain Greek yogurt

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 English cucumbers, seeded and grated, excess liquid squeezed out (leaving about 1 cup of cucumber)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1–2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper

Mix together all ingredients until well combined. Taste for lemon juice and seasoning, adjust if necessary.