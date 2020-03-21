Minty Pea Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 leeks, white and light green part only, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup peeled, chopped Yukon Gold potatoes (about 2 medium potatoes)

3-4 cups chicken stock, as needed

1 large bag (9 ounces) spinach, blanched for 15 seconds then shocked in ice water, excess water squeezed-out

2½ cups English peas, if using fresh peas, blanch for 3 minutes then shock in ice water

1-2 sprigs mint, leaves picked and chopped

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

zest of 1 lemon

kosher salt

freshly-ground black pepper

Garnishes:

Crème fraiche

Freshly-ground black pepper

Mint leaves

Heat the olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the leek and garlic, sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the potato and cover with 3 cups of chicken stock. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook for 12-15 minutes or until the potatoes chunks are tender. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

Once cool, blend together the potato mixture with the spinach, peas, a pinch of the mint leaves and zest of a lemon. If needed, add the remaining chicken stock to thin the soup to your desired consistency. With the blender running, drizzle in the olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve cold or warm, topping with your favorite garnishes. We used a dollop of crème fraiche, freshly-ground black pepper and mint leaves.