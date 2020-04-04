Ground Turkey Eggrolls

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 cups green cabbage, shredded or sliced thin

2 cups carrots, julienne or cut into thin strips

½ bunch scallions, white and light green portions julienne or cut into thin strips

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pound ground turkey

1 cup vermicelli noodles (soaked according to package instructions (measure after soaking)

2 tablespoons cilantro, leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

egg roll wrappers

equal parts cornstarch and water, mixed together

oil, for frying

soy sauce for dipping

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add half of the olive oil and the sesame oil. Add the cabbage, carrots, scallion, ginger and garlic. Sauté until the vegetables are tender but still crisp. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl.

In the same pan, add the remaining olive oil, and cook the ground turkey until browned and cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and add to the bowl of vegetables. Add the vermicelli noodles and cilantro. Mix well. Place in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.

To roll the eggrolls, place a single wrapper diagonally down on your work service, top with about ⅓-½ cup of filling in the bottom corner of the wrapper Fold the wrapper up and over the filling, fold over the ends. Wet the edges with the cornstarch mixture and roll the wrapper tightly around the filling. Set aside while you roll the remaining eggrolls.

Heat oil about 1-inch of oil in a large pan to 350˚F. Fry until golden on one side then flip over and fry until the other side is golden.

Remove and drain on paper towels. Serve with soy dipping sauce.