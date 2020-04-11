Chicken Chili

For the chicken:

1 whole chicken, rinsed

1 onion, cut in half

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

For the chili:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion, small diced

1 jalapeno pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons ground ancho powder

1.5 teaspoons oregano

2 cups of reserved stock from cooking the chicken

1 small can green chilies, drained

1 large can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 bag frozen corn, thawed in the refrigerator overnight, drained of any excess liquid

½ bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stemmed, roughly chopped

¼ cup heavy cream

For serving:

sour cream

tortilla chips

avocadoes

lime wedges

Fill a large pot 2/3rds of the way with water. Add the onion, peppercorns and bay leaves. Add the chicken, bring the water to a simmer and poach until the chicken is cooked through, about 45-55 minutes depending on the size of the chicken. Once the chicken is fully cooked, remove it and allow to cool enough to handle. Finely shred the meat and discard the bones. Reduce the poaching liquid by 1/3, strain the liquid and skim off any fat. Reserve the liquid for the filling.

In a separate large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion, jalapeno. Cook until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the spices and toast until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the reserved stock, green chilies and cannellini beans. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Add in the shredded chicken, corn and cilantro and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with your favorite toppings.