88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

SoFlo Taste

Grilled Chicken Thighs

Home-Cooking School

Tags: SoFlo Recipes
Grilled Chicken Thighs
Grilled Chicken Thighs (WPLG, INC.)

Grilled Chicken Thighs

6-8 chicken thighs, boneless; skinless

salad dressing marinade:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup oil

½ tablespoon oregano

½ teaspoon Garlic powder

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Combine marinade ingredients. Marinate chicken overnight;

Remove from marinade and grill over medium-high grill; about 20-30 minutes.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.