Grilled Chicken Thighs
6-8 chicken thighs, boneless; skinless
salad dressing marinade:
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ cup oil
½ tablespoon oregano
½ teaspoon Garlic powder
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Combine marinade ingredients. Marinate chicken overnight;
Remove from marinade and grill over medium-high grill; about 20-30 minutes.
