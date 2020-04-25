Homemade Chocolate Sauce
Homemade Chocolate Sauce
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ cup chocolate chips
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup Warmed milk, if needed
In a small saucepan, warm the cream. Add the cocoa and sugar stirring; when the cocoa powder melts, add the chocolate; remove from heat, stirring. When the chips melt, add the butter and if you want the sauce a little thinner, add milk little by little until your desired consistency.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.