Homemade Chocolate Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ cup chocolate chips

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup Warmed milk, if needed

In a small saucepan, warm the cream. Add the cocoa and sugar stirring; when the cocoa powder melts, add the chocolate; remove from heat, stirring. When the chips melt, add the butter and if you want the sauce a little thinner, add milk little by little until your desired consistency.