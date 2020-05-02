Michelle’s Meatball Burger

1 pound Italian sausage

1 pound ground pork

2 pounds ground beef

2 eggs

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 tablespoons minced onion

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 teaspoon oregano

½ cup grated parmesan

2 cups stale small cubed bread, cover with milk until soft

salt and pepper

Mix and form burgers, chill for at least 2 hours in a refrigerator or 15 minutes in a freezer. Grill over medium high heat until cooked through. Top with some slices of mozzarella, cover or close the grill to melt.

Serve with warm tomato sauce and garlic rolls or bread or buns (I spread some garlic parsley butter on mine).