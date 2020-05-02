Michy’s Mussels

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds mussels, rinse and clean if necessary

2 shallots julienne

2 garlic cloves, sliced thin

1 cup dry white wine

¼ cup roughly chopped parsley

2 tablespoons creme fraiche or sour cream

¼ teaspoon chili flake

1 cup chicken stock

1-2 tablespoons cold butter

Toasted bread for dipping

In a large saucepan, heat he oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, stirring until just soft. Add the mussels, stirring. After 1 minute, add the wine, reduce halfway. Add the chicken stock/broth and cover; when the mussels begin to open, let them cook another 10 seconds them begin removing them from the pan; when all mussels are removed, add the rest of the ingredients; taste for salt; pour over the mussels; serve with crusty/crispy bread.