Chicken Burger-My Way

½ pound ground chicken breast ½ pound ground chicken thigh 2 ounces of your favorite BBQ sauce

thin slices of cheddar cheese

For serving brioche bun (or substitute your favorite bun) shredded iceberg lettuce sliced tomato caramelized onions (recipe follows)

Mix together both types of ground chicken, form into 4 patties. To make cooking easier, chill the patties for at least 30 minutes (in either a refrigerator or a freezer) before grilling. Preheat you grill to medium heat, cook for about 3-4 minutes per side in a closed grill. Baste with BBQ sauce on both sides. Add cheese, if desired, and allow to melt. Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite toppings.

Caramelized Onions 3 medium onions, peeled and sliced thin

1 tablespoon butter 2 teaspoons olive oil

Melt the butter and olive oil together in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and cover. Once the onions start to turn a deep golden brown, uncover them and continue cooking until caramelized.