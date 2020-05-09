Classic Cheeseburger

1 pound ground beef 4 slices America cheese

For serving: brioche bun (or your favorite bun) special sauce (recipe below)

pickles

shredded iceberg lettuce sliced tomato thinly sliced red onion

Form the meat into 4 patties. To make cooking easier, chill the patties for at least 30 minutes before grilling. Preheat you grill to medium, cook until desired doneness; I cooked mine for about 2-3 minutes per side in a closed grill. Add cheese, if desired, and allow to melt for just a minute. Toasted your buns and add special sauce to both sides. Top with a cheeseburger and serve with your favorite toppings. Special sauce: 1 cup of your favorite mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ketchup 1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles

Mix together.