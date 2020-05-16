Florida Mango Upside Down Cake

Serves 6 to 8

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup dark brown sugar

3 mangos, peeled and sliced

Preheat your oven to 350˚F. P repare a 9-inch cake pan by spraying it with non-stick cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with a round of parchment paper and spray the parchment paper. Place the melted butter and dark brown sugar in the pan. Place as many mango slices that fit on the bottom of the pan, they can be slightly overlapping.

Cake

1 cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup melted butter

2 eggs

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

fresh whipped cream, for serving

Add the sugar and melted butter to the bowl of a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, and beat until combined. Add eggs, and whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir the buttermilk and vanilla extract together. With mixer set on low speed, add the dry ingredients by thirds, alternating with the liquid ingredients, to the butter mixture.

When it’s all fully-blended, pour the batter into the pan over the mangoes and bake, rotating it front-to-back after the first 15 minutes, for about 50 minutes or until the cake is golden brown and springy to the touch. Remove from the oven, and allow to sit for about 10 minutes before inverting onto a platter and peeling off parchment paper. Serve with fresh whipped cream.