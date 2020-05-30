Baked Alaska

One sheet of made or purchased sponge cake (we used a simple vanilla for the show but you can get creative you’re your flavors!)

Dulce le Leche ice cream

Meringue (recipe below)

Using a ring or biscuit cutter, cut circles out of the sponge cake that are about 2½-inches in diameter.

Scoop balls of ice cream, place on a metal tray and return to the freezer.

Make the meringue.

For The Meringue

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

3 egg whites

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

pinch salt

Combine the sugar and water in a saucepan and stir well. Cook over medium-high heat but do not stir. Instead swirl pan by the handle.

Continue swirling the pan and bring mixture to boil. Let it boil until the liquid becomes completely clear.

Reduce heat; cover pan and continue to simmer while beating whites.

Beat whites slowly until they become foamy. Then beat in cream of tartar and salt. Increase speed and beat whites until stiff peaks form.

Uncover sugar syrup; insert candy thermometer and boil until the temperature reaches 238˚F, the soft-ball stage.

Remove from heat; start to beat whites at medium speed and slowly pour boiling syrup into whites, beating all the time. Continue to beat until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 8 minutes. The meringue should look like shiny marshmallow fluff.

Allow the meringue to cool to room temperate and transfer to a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. To build the Baked Alaska, place an ice cream ball on top of a cake circle on a heatproof plate.

Working quickly, squeeze meringue around and around the ice cream/cake in circles, starting larger around the bottom and getting smaller as you work up the ice cream, then either quickly torch it with a kitchen blow torch or place it in the freezer until you are ready to do so. Serve with your favorite tropical food and/or puree.