Banana Cream Pie

prepared graham cracker crust (recipe below)

vanilla pudding (recipe below)

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

4 ripe bananas, sliced into ⅓-inch thick sliced

Chocolate, for garnish, if desired

Graham Cracker Crust

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs (about 10 full graham cracker sheets)

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

⅓ cup granulated sugar

pinch of salt

Use a food processor to crush the graham crackers into a fine crumb. Combine the graham crumbs, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl. Stir together and add the melted butter. Mix until it resembles wet sand. Press the prepared mix into a 9-inch pie plate, covering the bottom and the sides. You can use a flat-bottomed glass mixing cup to help compact the crust. Bake in a preheated 350˚F oven for 8-9 minutes, just until the crust is a light golden brown around the edges. Remove and allow the crust to cool before filling.

Vanilla Pudding

2¾ cups whole milk

½ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup cornstarch

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Heat 2½ cups milk, sugar and salt in a large sauce pan over medium heat until simmering, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.

Whisk the cornstarch and remaining ¼ cup of milk in a medium bowl until there are no lumps. Whisk in the egg yolks.

Slowly add the simmering milk into the yolk mixture to temper. Once all of the milk is incorporated, return the mixture to the pot. Return the pot to the heat and cook, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens and is nappe. Remove from the heat, stir in the butter and vanilla. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl. Press a piece of plastic down to cover he pudding, touching the surface. Place in the refrigerator until cold, about 3 hours. Or you can chill over a bowl of ice water like we did for faster results.

To build the pie:

Make the whip cream, sweetening lightly with the powdered sugar. Do not over whip the cream, a softer cream will spread mush easier.

Fill the pie crust with about ⅓ of the vanilla pudding. Add a layer of bananas. Repeat again, topping with the remaining pudding. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with grated chocolate, if desired. Place the pie in the refrigerator and allow to set, before serving.