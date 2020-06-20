Herb Roasted Potatoes

4 cups of the smallest potatoes available (we used Honey Gold, fingerlings would work as well)

2 tablespoons ghee

½ tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

½ tablespoon thyme, finely chopped

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Cook the potatoes in salted, boiling water until very tender to a knife tip but not mushy. Remove and allow to drain on paper towels. Once cool enough to handle, lightly smash the potatoes with the bottom of a heavy glass or bowl.

Heat the ghee over medium heat in a large cast iron pan or heavy-bottom pan. Add the potatoes and cook, shaking the potatoes occasionally until crispy and golden brown on all sides. Add the herbs and season with salt a pepper.