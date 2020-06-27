Sabayon or Zabaglione

4 egg yolks

5 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup Marsala

2 cups whipped cream, lightly sweetened or unsweetened

fresh fruit for serving

Whisk together the egg yolks, Marsala and sugar in a large bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of gently boiling water (the bottom of the bowl shouldn’t touch the water) and whisk vigorously until the mixture becomes frothy. The sabayon is done when the mixture is thick and holds its shape when you lift the whisk. Remove from the heat and cool over a bowl of ice water. If desired, once the sabayon is cold, fold in the whipped cream. Serve over your favorite berries or fruit. Crumbled amaretti cookies are great over the sabayon as well.